S&P Flat as Fed Decision Looms

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 20, 2024







Stocks Iffy Ahead of Fed Word AdvertismentThe S&P 500 was little changed Wednesday as investors awaited the latest Federal Reserve policy decision.The Dow Jones Industrials remained in the green 9.65 points to 39,120.41.The much broader index deleted 0.4 points to 5,178.11.The NASDAQ sank 7.09 points to 16,159.70.Intel rose more than 1% on news that the White House plans to award the semiconductor company $8.5 billion in CHIPS Act grants. Chipotle Mexican Grill popped more than 6% after announcing a stock split.Wall Street eagerly awaits the Federal Reserve's latest rate decision, with the central bank broadly anticipated to keep interest rates unchanged at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting.Prices for the 10-year Treasury surged, lowering yields to 4.28% from Tuesday's 4.30%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices slid $1.86 to $81.61 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices slid 10 cents to $2,159.60.

