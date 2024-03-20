(MENAFN- Baystreet)
CIBC, Copperleaf, National at 52-Week Highs on News
Secure, Arch, Calibre, Empress at 52-Week Highs On News
Farmers Edge, Secure, Sleep Country at 52-Week Highs on News
Argo, Medical Facilities, National at 52-Week Highs on News
Hudbay, Adcore at 52-Week Highs On News Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Gildan at 52-Week High on News Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.02 Wednesday. Browning West, LP which is a long-term shareholder of Gildan and beneficially owns approximately 5.0% of the Company's outstanding shares, confirmed a sale process is ongoing.
ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.48 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Awale Resources Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $78.97 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
BQE Water Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.
Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.63 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.80 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.03 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,539.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $119.17 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
ThreeD Capital Inc. (CIDK) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $112.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.46 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $209.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Total Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN20032024000212011056ID1108002569
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.