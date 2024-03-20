(MENAFN- Baystreet) CIBC, Copperleaf, National at 52-Week Highs on News

Glenn Wilkins - Wednesday, March 20, 2024







Gildan at 52-Week High on News Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $52.02 Wednesday. Browning West, LP which is a long-term shareholder of Gildan and beneficially owns approximately 5.0% of the Company's outstanding shares, confirmed a sale process is ongoing.ADENTRA Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $40.48 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Awale Resources Limited (V) hit a new 52-week high of 35 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Arrow Exploration Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 47 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust BEI) hit a new 52-week high of $78.97 Wednesday. No news stories available today.BeWhere Holdings Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Bioharvest Sciences Inc (C) hit a new 52-week high of 29.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.BQE Water Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $39.75 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dividend Growth Split Corp. Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $6.05 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Dividend 15 Split Corp. II Class A Shares (T) hit a new 52-week high of $4.94 Tuesday. No news stories available today.Canoe EIT Income Fund EIT) hit a new 52-week high of $13.63 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $7.80 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Foraco International SA (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.03 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1,539.00 Wednesday. No news stories available today.North American Financial 15 Split Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $5.50 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $119.17 Wednesday. No news stories available today.IBEX Technologies Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $1.43 Wednesday. No news stories available today.ThreeD Capital Inc. (CIDK) hit a new 52-week high of 80 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.National Bank of Canada (T) hit a new 52-week high of $112.58 Wednesday. No news stories available today.NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 36.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $13.46 Wednesday. No news stories available today.TFI International Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $209.60 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Total Energy Services Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $10.52 Wednesday. No news stories available today.Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.15 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

