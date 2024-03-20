               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Final Candidates List Released For KP Senate Election


3/20/2024 3:11:43 PM

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Election Commission has released the final list of candidates for the Senate election in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). Among the candidates, six are contesting for the two women's seats, including Mehwish Ali Khan, Ayesha Bano, Rubina Naz, Begum Tahira Bukhari, Rubina Khalid, and Shazia.

Moreover, eight candidates are vying for the two seats reserved for technocrats, including Syed Irshad Hussain, Qazi Muhammad, Khalid Mehsud, Fazal Hanan, Bilawal Khan, Qaiser Khan, and Noor
    Haq Qadri.

    In the general category, sixteen candidates are competing for seven seats. The contenders include Irfan Salim, Dilawar Khan, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Faisal Javed, Talha Mehmood, Azhar Qazi Mashwani, Niaz Muhammad, Muhammad Waqar Orkazai, Fazl Hanan, Faiz-ur-Rehman, Atta
      Haq, Fida Muhammad, Shafqat Ayaz, Asif Rafiq, Taj Muhammad Afridi, and Noor
        Haq Qadri.

        Notably, Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, and former Chief Minister Mehmood Khan have been excluded from the Senate election.

