Pashinyan: Currently, There Is No Agreement On Maps Between Armenia And Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) There is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan regarding
the maps to be used in the delimitation process, Azernews reports, citing Armenian mass media.
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said this during the
"government hour" in the parliament.
"Currently, there is no agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan
regarding maps. On the basis of the Alma-Ata Declaration, the
Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan have agreed to
recognize each other's territorial integrity. There is an
understanding that there should be a delimitation process between
Armenia and Azerbaijan," Pashinyan emphasized.
