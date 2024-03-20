               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Türkiye's Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly In March


3/20/2024 3:10:23 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consumer confidence index in Türkiye was at 79.4 in March, increasing slightly by 0.02% from February, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

Among sub-indexes, the financial situation expectation of households over the next 12 months rose by 0.9%, while general economic situation expectation over the next 12 months rose by 0.4%.

Meanwhile, the financial situation of households at present and the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12 months indexes dropped by 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.

In February, the confidence index was at 79.3.

Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within a range of 0-200. Confidence indexes above 100 signal an optimistic outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.

