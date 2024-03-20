Türkiye's Consumer Confidence Improves Slightly In March

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Consumer confidence index in Türkiye was at 79.4 in March,
increasing slightly by 0.02% from February, the Turkish Statistical
Institute (TurkStat) said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
Among sub-indexes, the financial situation expectation of
households over the next 12 months rose by 0.9%, while general
economic situation expectation over the next 12 months rose by
0.4%.
Meanwhile, the financial situation of households at present and
the assessment on spending money on durable goods over the next 12
months indexes dropped by 0.7% and 0.5%, respectively.
In February, the confidence index was at 79.3.
Calculated from the monthly survey, results are evaluated within
a range of 0-200. Confidence indexes above 100 signal an optimistic
outlook, and a pessimistic outlook when below 100.
