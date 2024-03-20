Turkish Firms Exhibit At World's Largest Satellite Conference

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Turkish satellite technology firms Turksat, Turkish Aerospace
Industries (TAI), and Aselsan all showcased their products and
capabilities at the Satellite 2024 Conference held in Washington,
DC, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The conference brought together the world's largest satellite
producers and operators, as the event shapes the future of the
industry.
Enver Iskurt, Türkiye's deputy transportation and infrastructure
minister, told Anadolu that they are proud of the three Turkish
firms exhibiting at the event.
He mentioned the new satellite Turksat 6A, stressing how it is
made entirely by Turkish firms.
Hasan Huseyin Ertok, CEO of the country's satellite operator
Turksat, said that the event is the largest in the field, where all
stakeholders of the industry come together to participate.
“We have come to this event to present our product range, which
we have expanded in recent years, the developments we have made so
far, and to introduce our country,” he said.
He mentioned that they showcased new technologies they currently
work on, especially in areas such as providing internet service in
aviation and watercraft.
Mustafa Yaman, vice president at the defense firm Aselsan, said
that the firm showed satellite equipment, ground, and user
terminals at the event.
Taha Tetik, space systems programs director at aircraft maker
TAI, said that they exhibited their domestically produced products,
such as their communication and observation satellites, and that
they attended the event to meet with potential customers and make
new connections for potential cooperation.
