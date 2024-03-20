               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Georgian Prosecutor's Office, Israeli Law Enforcement Collaboration Targets Surrogacy Clinic In Batumi


3/20/2024 3:10:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A clinic in Georgia's western city of Batumi was targeted by law enforcement after the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia joined forces with Israeli law enforcement agencies in an investigation of a surrogacy centre, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The Office said on Wednesday the Israeli authorities had requested aid in investigating a“transnational crime” case, leading to the raid on the facility offering artificial insemination, surrogacy and donation services.

The body said the law enforcement officers had seized documentation and electronic information from the clinic.

It added the investigative efforts were ongoing and included interviewing Georgian and Israeli citizens as witnesses.

