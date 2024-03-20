Georgian Prosecutor's Office, Israeli Law Enforcement Collaboration Targets Surrogacy Clinic In Batumi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A clinic in Georgia's western city of Batumi was targeted by law
enforcement after the Prosecutor's Office of Georgia joined forces
with Israeli law enforcement agencies in an investigation of a
surrogacy centre, Azernews reports, citing
Agenda.
The Office said on Wednesday the Israeli authorities had
requested aid in investigating a“transnational crime” case,
leading to the raid on the facility offering artificial
insemination, surrogacy and donation services.
The body said the law enforcement officers had seized
documentation and electronic information from the clinic.
It added the investigative efforts were ongoing and included
interviewing Georgian and Israeli citizens as witnesses.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108002494
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.