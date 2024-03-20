EU Commissioner: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia Have“Started Joining EU Despite Challenges”

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union Commissioner for
Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy, on Wednesday said Ukraine,
Moldova and Georgia had started the process of joining the European
Union“despite challenges” Azernews reports,
citing Agenda.
In his remarks over the matter, Varhelyi noted the outcome was a
“clear acknowledgment of the effectiveness” of the bloc's Eastern
Partnership policy.
The official stressed the partnership was“bringing tangible
results” in various directions, leading to“changes in the lives of
people living in the region”.
He also added the Partnership was adapting to a“rapidly
changing, challenging environment” and“becoming a flexible,
strategic regional dialogue and cooperation facilitator”.
MENAFN20032024000195011045ID1108002493
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.