EU Commissioner: Ukraine, Moldova, Georgia Have“Started Joining EU Despite Challenges”


3/20/2024 3:10:22 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Oliver Varhelyi, the European Union Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Policy, on Wednesday said Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia had started the process of joining the European Union“despite challenges” Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In his remarks over the matter, Varhelyi noted the outcome was a “clear acknowledgment of the effectiveness” of the bloc's Eastern Partnership policy.

The official stressed the partnership was“bringing tangible results” in various directions, leading to“changes in the lives of people living in the region”.

He also added the Partnership was adapting to a“rapidly changing, challenging environment” and“becoming a flexible, strategic regional dialogue and cooperation facilitator”.

