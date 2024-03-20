Azerbaijan Assumes Chairmanship Of Euronest PA Committee

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The 11th ordinary session of the EuroNest Parliamentary
Assembly, which has today kicked off in Brussels, Belgium, heard
committee reports, elected new committee chairmen, and defined the
themes of the next reports.
Azerbaijan is represented at the session by the head of the
country's delegation, chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on
Economic Policy, Industry, and EntrepreneurshipTahir Mirkishili,
MPs Soltan Mammadov, Vugar Bayramov, Iltizam Yusifov, Razi
Nurullayev and Nurlan Hasanov.
During the meeting of the EuroNest's Committee on Social
Affairs, Employment, Education, Culture and Civil Society (SOC),
the chairmanship was transferred to Azerbaijan for the next
one-year term, with Tahir Mirkishili elected as the chairman of the
committee.
The Azerbaijani delegation also made a presentation of the DOST
service center of the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection,
which was described as an outstanding example in the discussions on
the digitalization of social services.
