Ammo For Ukraine: Lithuania Donates EUR 35M To Czechia's Initiative

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Lithuania has allocated EUR 35 million for the initiative put forward by the Czech Republic for the purchase of artillery rounds for Ukraine from third countries.

Prime Minister of Lithuania Ingrida Šimonytė announced this on X , Ukrinform reports.

"Lithuanian Government has allocated EUR 35 million to buy ammunition for Ukraine as part of the Czech ammunition initiative. Together, whatever victory takes!" she wrote.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Czech President Petr Pavel announced on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference that Prague had found about 800,000 artillery rounds for Ukraine (500,000 155mm shells and 300,000 122mm shells) in third countries, which EU members could purchase. Several nations have already supported the initiative.

Czech FM: First 300,000 shells for Ukraine will provide 'few months' breathing space' on frontline

In February, during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, French Minister of the Armed Forces Sebastien Lecornu together with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced the creation of a coalition to support Ukraine's air defense capabilities.

France and Germany lead the coalition, which includes a total of 15 nations, aiming to strengthen Ukraine's air defense potential in the ongoing war unleashed by Russia.