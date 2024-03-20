U.S. House Resolution Condemns Russian Abductions Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The U.S. House of Representatives adopted a Resolution condemning the illegal abduction of children from Ukraine to the Russian Federation.

The head of the Ukrainian President's Office, Andriy Yermak , reported this on Telegram, Ukrinform saw.

The Resolution states that the House of Representatives considers the Russian government, led by Vladimir Putin, responsible for the unlawful and illegal removal of children from Ukraine. Such actions are officially condemned in the strictest terms, Yermak reported.

It is also declared that facilitating illegal adoption contradicts Russia's obligations undertaken within the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide and constitutes genocide in itself.

The House of Representatives is convinced Russia is trying to destroy a generation of Ukrainian children and thereby undermine Ukraine's ability to raise the next generation of citizens and leaders, as well as the ability to rebuild the country after Russia's unprovoked war, the purpose of which is to destroy the unique Ukrainian language, culture, history, and identity.

Among other things, the Resolution states that Russia's invasion of Ukraine has increased the risk of children suffering from human trafficking and exploitation, child labor, gender-based crimes, hunger, mental and physical abuse, deprivation of education and shelter, and death.

The President's Office chief thanked the U.S. House of Representatives for its ongoing support.

"Bring Kids Back UA. We must return everyone home, and punish Russia for genocide," he emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, mechanisms and practical steps for the return of Ukrainian children will be developed by the international expert group Bring Kids Back UA. Its first meeting was held in January of this year.