Ukraine Calls On Poland To Ensure Unhindered Border Crossing For Buses

Kyiv called on Warsaw to ensure the unhindered movement of buses in the areas near the border where Polish farmers are protesting EU's agricultural legislation.

This is stated on social media by Ukraine's Consulate General in Lublin, Ukrinform reports.

As noted, the Consul, Serhiy Tsaruk, visited the Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint, where he met the local police and protesters, emphasizing that any delays in the movement of passenger buses are unacceptable.

"The police denied the facts of protesters intentionally blocking passenger buses. Traffic issues may be caused by technical reasons related to the passage of other vehicles through the corridor provided by protestors. In such cases, buses may need to wait in lines for up to 30 minutes," the consulate notes.

As emphasized in the report, while the Consul remained at the checkpoint, passenger were crossing into Ukraine unimpeded.

Th Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin separately "addressed an official letter to the police commandant in the Lublin Voivodeship with a request to ensure the unhindered movement of buses at the sites of protest."

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction the Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure of Ukraine, Oleksandr Kubrakov, said Polish protesters and the police were stopping buses carrying passengers into Poland and back at the blocked border. The Ukrainian Consul scrambled to the Dorohusk checkpoint, where Polish protesters allegedly began to block the movement of passenger buses.

Meanwhile, the Polish police denied reports that protesters and police officers were stopping any buses at the border with Ukraine.

