Southern War Zone: Russia Suffers 140 Casualties, Loses 12 Artillery Systems In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Defense Forces South left 140 invaders wounded or killed, as well as destroyed 12 artillery systems, 10 armored vehicles, and a field supply point in the past 24 hours.

That's according to the press service of Defense Forces South , Ukrinform reports.

"Ukraine's defense forces will continue to inflict fire damage on enemy field bases, firing positions, and rear. During the day, we received confirmation that the enemy had lost 140 troops, a tank, 12 artillery systems, a mortar, 10 armored vehicles, a communication antenna, and a power generator," the report reads.

Also, a Russian field supply point was destroyed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the total combat losses the Russian invasion forces have sustained since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, have amounted to 433,090 as of March 20, 2024, including 700 invaders killed or wounded in the past day.

Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces destroyed 6,828 Russian main battle tanks (+9 in the past day), 13,058 (+9) armored fighting vehicles, 10,714 (+16) artillery systems, 1,017 MLR systems, 721 air defense systems, 347 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 8,355 (+37) UAVs, 1,922 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, a submarine, 14,198 (+7) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 1,738 (+3) units of specialized equipment.