Body Of Fifth Person Killed In Russian Strike On Kharkiv Recovered From Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kharkiv, the body of the fifth person killed in a Russian strike on an enterprise was pulled out from the rubble.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Rescuers have just pulled the body of the fifth victim from the rubble. The search and rescue operation continues," the mayor wrote.

As reported, an explosion occurred in Kharkiv at around 13:00. The Russians hit a printing house, a workshop for the production of furniture and paint products. A large-scale fire is being extinguished.

The regional military administration reported that up to 10 people could be trapped under the rubble, but it was impossible to reach them because of the flames.















































As of 17:30, four people were reported dead and seven injured.

According to preliminary police reports, the attack was carried out by a Kh-59 missile.

Photo: Facebook / Head of the Kharkiv Regional Police investigative department