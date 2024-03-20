Russians Strike Village In Donetsk Region, Killing Two Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An air strike killed two men and injured one woman in the village of Makiyivka in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"Two people were killed and one wounded in an air strike on Maksymivka in the Vuhledar community," said Filashkin.

According to him, today Russian troops struck the village, hitting a private house. The bodies of two men, born in 1964 and 1975, were found under the rubble. A 72-year-old woman was wounded. She was taken to hospital.

Body of fifth person killed in Russian strike onrecovered from rubble

The rescue operation at the scene has been completed.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 19, five civilians were injured in the Russian shelling of the Donetsk region.

Photo: Donetsk RMA