Ukraine To Start Using Ukraine Facility Funds Today PM Shmyhal

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine will start using funds received from its European partners under the Ukraine Facility programme to pay pensions, salaries, and other state needs from today.

Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The Ukraine Facility is a new, absolutely unique tool that was developed at the initiative of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen," he said.

Shmyhal reminded that today the Ukrainian side handed over the plan approved by the government, which is part of the Ukraine Facility, as well as already received 4.5 billion euros.

"Today we will begin to use these funds to pay all necessary budgetary expenditures, from pension payments to salaries for public sector employees and all other budgetary expenditures," the official said.

At the same time, the Prime Minister explained that the Ukraine Facility, as an instrument, does not provide for the financing of military expenditures.

"But there was also a second instrument, in fact, which was announced today by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell. This is an instrument called the Ukraine Assistance Fund under the European Peace Facility. This fund consists of 20 billion euros for four years," said Shmyhal.

, European Council president discuss use of frozen Russian assets for Ukrain

According to him, this year Ukraine will receive 5 billion euros exclusively for military support of the state.

"This is an extremely powerful support. We already have 4.5 billion euros on our account to finance the budget deficit and budget expenditures, and we are counting on 5 billion announced by Josep Borrell in terms of military support," said Shmyhal.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on March 20, Ukraine received EUR 4.5 billion as part of transitional financing envisaged by the Ukraine Facility.