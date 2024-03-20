Zelensky, Dutch Defense Minister Discuss Strengthening Ukrainian Air Defense

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren discussed strengthening Ukraine's air defense and providing Ukrainian defenders with artillery, armoured vehicles and drones.

According to the Office of the President of Ukraine, at the meeting, the parties discussed the defense assistance as part of the joint projects.

The Ukrainian president and the Dutch defense minister also discussed the further implementation of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic aspirations.

Zelensky briefed Ollongren in detail on the battlefield situation and the current needs of the Defence Forces.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of Kajsa Ollongren's visit to the city of Dnipro, where the Dutch delegation had an opportunity to see the devastating consequences of Russian air strikes.

The President expressed gratitude to the Dutch government for the important decision to transfer F-16 jets to Ukraine.

“We have signed a very powerful document in the field of security between the countries," said Zelensky.

He stressed the importance of enshrining in the bilateral security agreement the provision of EUR 2 billion in military assistance to Ukraine this year, as well as a powerful military component.

As Ukrinform reported, Ukraine and the Netherlands signed a security agreement on March 1.

On March 16, during a debate, the majority in the Dutch parliament supported Ukraine.

Photo: President's Office