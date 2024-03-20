General Staff: Ukrainian Defense Forces Repel 44 Attacks In Four Sectors In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 44 enemy attacks in four sectors of the front over the past day.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its update on the operational situation, according to Ukrinform.

In total, 67 combat engagements were recorded.

The Ukrainian Air Force launched strikes on ten areas where Russian invaders' personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated. Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit an enemy ammunition depot.

The Russian army launched two missile attacks and 54 air strikes, fired 41 times using multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

In the Lyman sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 10 enemy attacks near Bilohorivka and Zolotarivka in the Luhansk region, Yampolivka, Terny, Rozdolivka and Vesele in the Donetsk region. Russian troops, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the defenses there.

In the Avdiivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Netailove, and Nevelske in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, the Ukrainian defense forces repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back Russian troops in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, and Urozhaine. With the support of aircraft, the enemy tried to break through the defenses there 18 times.

As Ukrinform reported, the General Staff said that the construction of defensive lines continues in all directions from which the enemy could potentially try to advance.

Photo: General Staff