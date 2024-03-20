Ahlers & Ogletree Will Step Into Spring With Two Big Auctions, April 3-4, Online And Live In Atlanta

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Atlanta, GA, USA, March 20, 2024 -- A pair of circa 1900 gilt bronze statues on marble bases by Emmanuel Villanis (French, 1858-1914), a 19th century oil on canvas Biblical figural scene after Bartolome Esteban Murillo (Spanish, 1617-1682) and an untitled oil on canvas landscape painting by E. Ambrose Webster (American, 1869-1935) will come up for bid in two days of spring auctions planned for April 3rd and 4th by Ahlers & Ogletree, online and live in the Atlanta gallery at 1788 Ellsworth Industrial Boulevard.



The Wednesday, April 3rd American & English Art, Antiques & Silver auction, starting promptly at 10 am Eastern time, will feature 376 lots of period art and antiques from America and the United Kingdom, silver, and furniture by Baker, Karges, Theodore Alexander and other fine makers.



The Thursday, April 4th Fine Art & Antiques from Europe & Asia auction, also starting at 10 am Eastern, will contain 403 lots of period art and antiques from Italy, France, Germany and Europe, fine rugs, Chinese decorative arts, a wonderful collection of period Art Deco furniture and more.



The pair of figural gilt bronzes on marble bases by Emmanuel Villanis, titled Soleil, depict a nude woman holding sunflowers. The work is 41 ï¿1⁄2 inches tall, titled to the front and signed ï¿1⁄2E. Villanisï¿1⁄2 and stamped ï¿1⁄2'Bronze Garanti Au Titre L.V. Deposee, 4050-4051ï¿1⁄2 to the side (est. $8,000-$16,000).



The monumental 19th century Old Master style oil on canvas Old Testament Biblical figural scene after Bartolome Esteban Murillo is titled Moses at the Rock of Horeb. The painting, apparently unsigned, measures an impressive 49 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 98 ï¿1⁄2 inches (minus frame) (est. $8,000-$12,000).



The untitled oil on canvas painting by E. Ambrose Webster depicts an impressionistic landscape, including trees with buildings and mountains in the background, plus figures in the foreground. Itï¿1⁄2s signed lower right and is housed in a lovely 38 inch by 32 inch gilt frame (est. $20,000-$25,000).



A 2007 Steinway Model M ebony baby grand piano, having a PianoDisc CD player and serial number 580181 to the metal plate, plus several maker's marks, is expected to find a new player for $15,000-$25,000. The 57 ï¿1⁄2 inch wide by 66 ï¿1⁄2 inch deep piano is accompanied by a tufted bench.



An antique, palace-size, hand-knotted, wool-on-wool Turkish Oushak rug, having gold, tangerine and cream palmettes and flowers on a sage green field, framed by an alternating palmette border, should change hands for $10,000-$20,000. The rug is large ï¿1⁄2 23 feet long by 14 feet 5 inches wide.



A silver sculpture of a head and titled, simply, Head, by Raul Conti Farco (Argentinian, b. 1953), was executed in 2002 from 950 silver. It shows an etched signature and silver purity to the top left of the base and weighs 643.125 ozt. (44.1 lbs.). Itï¿1⁄2s 23 ï¿1⁄2 inches in height (est. $12,000-$14,000).



A late 19th century oil on canvas figural painting by Harry Jochmus (German, 1855-1915), titled De tekenles (The Drawing Lesson), depicts a boy sketching a figural bronze while his instructor looks on. The work measures 35 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 49 inches, less the frame, and should bring $8,000-$10,000.



An oil on canvas laid to board by George Morland (English, 1763-1804), titled Launching the Boat (1796), depicts figures preparing to launch a boat. The painting is signed and dated lower right and is housed in a frame measuring 37 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 51 ï¿1⁄2 inches. It has an estimate of $5,000-$10,000.



An oil on canvas painting by W. Louis Sonntag, Sr. (American, 1822-1900), titled Summer in the Alleghenies (1893), depicts a stormy sky in the Allegheny Mountains. Itï¿1⁄2s signed and dated lower left and measures 20 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 31 ï¿1⁄2 inches (canvas, less frame). It should make $7,000-$9,000.



An 1865 oil on panel landscape by George Inness (American, 1825-1894), titled Leeds, Catskills, signed lower right and titled on verso, is a diminutive work at just 8 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 12 ï¿1⁄2 inches. The overall size, with frame, is 21 ï¿1⁄2 inches by 17 ï¿1⁄2 inches. It has a pre-sale estimate of $6,000-$8,000.



Internet bidding will be available on Ahlers & Ogletreeï¿1⁄2s platform -- AandOAuctions -- plus LiveAuctioneers and Invaluable. Previews will be held on Monday, April 1st, from 10 am to 5 pm, and Tuesday, April 2nd, from 10 am to 7 pm (with happy hour from 5-7 pm), in the Ahlers & Ogletree gallery. All times quoted are Eastern. The public is invited; no appointment is necessary.



To learn more about Ahlers & Ogletree and the two spring auctions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, April 3rd and 4th, live and online, visit Updates are posted often. You can follow Ahlers & Ogletree via social media on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and Facebook.

