Quality Yard & Home Maintenance Announces 2024 Annual Community Charity Day

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Pataskala, OH, March 20, 2024: Quality Yard & Home Maintenance (QYHM) is pleased to announce its annual 'Community Charity Day' initiative, where the company provides landscaping, hardscaping, and lawn care services to deserving local organizations. This year, QYHM has chosen Liberty Christian Academy (LCA) as the beneficiary of this philanthropic effort. Past years' recipients have been the Pataskala Police Dept, the Pataskala YMCA, and many local churches.



Located at 10447 Refugee Rd SW in Pataskala, Liberty Christian Academy is a private, non-denominational Christian school serving over 670 students from preschool through 12th grade. QYHMï¿1⁄2s commitment to community service aligns perfectly with LCAï¿1⁄2s mission to provide a quality Christian education in a Christ-centered environment.



ï¿1⁄2As lifelong residents of the Pataskala area, we believe in giving back to our community, and our annual Community Charity Day allows us to do just that,ï¿1⁄2 said Jeremy Nestor, Founder & President of Quality Yard & Home Maintenance. ï¿1⁄2We're thrilled to partner with Liberty Christian Academy this year to enhance their school playground& landscaping and contribute to the well-being of their students and staff.ï¿1⁄2



QYHM will be providing a range of landscaping and site improvement services to LCA, including installing a paver patio and sidewalk; installing a storm basin and french drains to reduce wet areas in the playground area; and adding topsoil, hydro seeding, and applying fertilizer to promote healthy grass. QYHM will also trim all the trees and shrubs, edge and mulch all the landscaping beds and maintain the area throughout the growing season to ensure it continues to look good.



Mrs. Melisha Stiffler, Elementary Principal at Liberty Christian Academy, expressed gratitude for QYHM's contribution, stating, ï¿1⁄2We are incredibly thankful to Jeremy and Quality Yard & Home Maintenance for their generous support of our school. Their dedication to improving our outdoor spaces will enhance the learning environment for our students and foster a sense of pride in our school community.ï¿1⁄2



The project kicks off on Monday, March 11, 2024, and will culminate in a dedication ceremony on Wednesday, March 13 at Noon, attended by school administrators and the entire QYHM team for a company photo. Local press is invited to attend.



ABOUT QUALITY YARD & HOME MAINTENANCE



Established in 2010, Quality Yard & Home Maintenance is dedicated to providing exceptional services to its primarily residential customer base. The company offers a wide range of services, including Lawn Care, Pest Control, Landscaping, Hardscaping, Tree & Shrub Services, Snow Removal, Handyman Services, and various Home Improvement services. QYHM is known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, earning numerous accolades and certifications, including the first 'Business of the Year' award from the Pataskala Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit



ABOUT LIBERTY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY



Liberty Christian Academy is a private, non-denominational Christian school founded in 1983. With a mission to provide a quality Christian education in a Christ-centered environment, LCA serves over 670 students from preschool through 12th grade. For more information, visit

