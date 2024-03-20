Revamping Customer Engagement & Retention With MCUBE Dialer Solution For India's Largest Online Grocery Store, 'Big Basket Daily'

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) MCUBE & Big Basket Daily establishing a profitable & synchronous affiliation eliminating manual outbound calling & facilitating pragmatic contact center solutions with perceptive call assignment & real-time call tracking.



Big Basket has created a market prominence as one of the leading online grocery delivery services in India. With its convenient and user-friendly platform, Big Basket Daily has revolutionized how consumers shop for groceries. The company has a large customer base, engaging the company in dialling & receiving a high volume of calls daily.

To improve the efficiency of their customer service operations and establish an agent-friendly & efficient platform for connecting to customers in a manner of transcendence, Big Basket Daily implemented MCUBE Dialer Solution, a telecommunications tool that automatically dials and connects customers with available agents. The association of Big Basket Daily with MCUBE since September of 2020 has not only strengthened the Big Basket contact center maneuvers but also contributed towards a significant growth in business & enabling control of the program across India from one location.



Initial Requirements of Big Basket Daily's Contact Center Solution



Big Basket Daily has identified numerous critical requirements for their business telecommunications system to enable smooth collaboration, ease of data allocation, call tracking, call recording, call analytics and more. To ensure a seamless experience for its users the following initial requirements were detected:



Implement a service that allows the company administrator to view all customer's mobile numbers while hiding them from all other users.

Ensure that customer's mobile numbers are only accessible to the administrator and are not displayed or shared with any other user of the platform.

Allow the administrator to selectively reveal a customerï¿1⁄2s mobile number to specific users on a need-to-know basis.



Implement appropriate security measures to protect the confidentiality of customersï¿1⁄2 mobile numbers.

Implement a feature that prevents customers from viewing or obtaining the mobile numbers of any Big Basket executives or employees.



Provide tools for tracking and monitoring the performance of executives, including the number and duration of calls made and any relevant customer information.

Enable easy access to customer data for executives, allowing them to efficiently and effectively communicate with and assist customers.



Develop a structured and organized program with clear guidelines and protocols for executives to follow.



