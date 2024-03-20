TPV Technology Has Announced Exciting Offers On The Philips Home Audio Range This Holi

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 20th March 2024: Holi is just around the corner, and to make this festival even more colorful, TPV Technology has announced a 'Free Mic offer' on select Philips Audio range. This special promotion offers customers a complimentary wired microphone with the purchase of a Philips Party Speaker, enhancing their audio experience and adding value to their entertainment setup.



Customers can take advantage of this offer at any offline retailer or online platform, including Amazon, Flipkart, Reliance Digital, etc., for Philips TAX5708, TAX5206, or TAX3206 party speakers. The process is simple: follow these steps to receive a complimentary microphone within 14 days.



Email a copy of the purchase invoice, along with the product's serial number, to ... or send it via WhatsApp to 9560119945.

Provide complete address details for the courier delivery of the free microphone.



For further inquiries, customers can reach us at 1800 425 6396

In addition to the offer above, customers can get attractive consumer finance options of 0 Down payment, 1 EMI Free for offline on select models, as well as credit card and EMI for select models on amazon.



This offer is valid from March 15th, 2024 to March 25th, 2024 and is applicable at all offline and online retail stores across India, giving customers a limited time to take advantage of this exciting promotion.



T&C Apply*





About TPV Technology



TPV is one of the worldâ€TMs leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

