Berlin Urges Aid Workers' Safety In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, March 20 (KUNA) -- The German Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday called on the Israeli occupation to provide the necessary protection for humanitarian aid workers in the Gaza Strip.

A ministry spokesman was quoted as saying in a statement that his country has repeatedly called on the Israeli occupation to ensure the safety of those working in the field of offering life-saving aid to the enclave's population.

He added that priority now is to protect the civilian population of the Palestinian territory from the impacts of the armed conflict and to demand the Israeli occupation to comply with international laws.

The spokesman also warned of a looming wide-scale offensive in Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip, where more than a million displaced Palestinians are now living. (end)

