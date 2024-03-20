Rome Echoes Opposition To Looming Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, March 20 (KUNA) -- Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has reiterated her country's opposition to the Israeli occupation's planned military offensive in Rafah City in southern Gaza.

"We will reiterate that we are against a ground operation by Israel in Rafah, which could have even more catastrophic consequences for the civilians in the region," Meloni told a parliament debate on the ongoing situation in Gaza.

However, she underlined that efforts should continue to ensure a ceasefire in Gaza and the unconditional releasing of prisoners as well as huge humanitarian aid into the Palestinian enclave, along with tangible initiatives for a life-changing solution to the Palestinian cause.

More than a million Palestinians, who have been displaced by the Israeli occupation aggression on the Gaza Strip, are holed up in Rafah.

Over 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 others injured since the Israeli occupation launched its aggression on the territory on October 7, 2023. (end)

