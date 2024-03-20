CENTCOM Conducts Humanitarian Airdrops Into Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 20 (KUNA) -- U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) and the Royal Jordanian Air Force conducted a combined humanitarian assistance airdrop into Northern Gaza to provide essential relief to civilians in Gaza.

The combined joint operation included Jordanian-provided food and a U.S. Air Force C-130 aircraft, CENTCOM said in an X statement. A U.S. C-130 dropped 6,000 pounds of food including rice, flour, milk, pasta and canned foods, providing life-saving humanitarian assistance in Northern Gaza.

The humanitarian airdrops contribute to ongoing U.S. and partner-nation government efforts to alleviate human suffering, it said.

"These airdrops are part of a sustained effort, and we continue to plan follow-on aerial deliveries," according to the statement. (end)

