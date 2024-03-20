India PM Urges Peaceful Solution Of Russia-Ukraine Conflict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, March 20 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated on Wednesday that New Delhi would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Modi made the remark during a telephonic conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, discussing ways to further strengthen India-Ukraine partnership in various spheres, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"While discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the prime minister reiterated Indiaآ's people-centric approach and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward," the statement said.

Modi also pledged India's support to all efforts for an early and peaceful resolution of all issues between Russia and Ukraine, adding that New Delhi would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution.

On his part, Zelenskyy appreciated Indiaآ's continued humanitarian assistance for the people of Ukraine.

Modi held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier Wednesday and reiterated New Delhi's position that dialogue and diplomacy should be the means to settle disputes. (end)

