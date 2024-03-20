Cairo, Paris Eye UNSC Efforts For Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, March 20 (KUNA) -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukry and his French counterpart Stephane Sejourne on Wednesday discussed ongoing efforts at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to ensure a Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid and a prisoner swap.

This came during a phone conversation between both ministers to look into the latest developments of the Gaza Strip, said Spokesman for the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ahmad Abu Zeid in a press statement.

Shukry voiced his country's appreciation to France for its efforts through its permanent membership of the UNSC to speed up the adoption of a resolution calling for a Gaza ceasefire, given the aggravating humanitarian situation in the enclave, he said.

Both sides agreed to keep working together in this regard, the spokesman added. (end)

aff









MENAFN20032024000071011013ID1108002434