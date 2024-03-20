EU Concerned About Full-Scale Offensive In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, March 20 (KUNA) -- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday voiced concern about the impacts of a looming offensive by Israeli occupation forces into Rafah City in the southern Gaza Strip.

Von der Leyen made the remark during a meeting with United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Brussels, calling for fending off any military action in the Palestinian city.

"We are also very concerned about the risks a full-scale offensive in Rafah would have on the vulnerable civilian population. This needs to be avoided at all costs," she said in a press statement.

She also called for focusing on the actual delivery of aid to Palestinians on the ground and supporting humanitarian aid agencies, saying "we must work on safe delivery of aid with agencies that are present on the ground, and this includes of course, first and foremost, UNRWA."

Meanwhile, von der Leyen appreciated the UN chief's determination and transparency in addressing the allegations against UNRWA staff, pointing out dialogue with UNRWA in this regard.

"We have a constructive dialogue with UNRWA. It allowed us to disburse a first payment of EUR 50 million as part of the EUR 82 million to be implemented through UNRWA in 2024, in the interest, first and foremost, of the people of Gaza," she added.

She also voiced hope that the discussions led by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt about a Gaza ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a prisoner swap would have a positive outcome.

The European Commission's chief concluded by vowing that Europe would support recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza once the war was over, stressing the need to build a clear political path towards a two-state solution. (end)

