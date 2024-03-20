Israeli Occupation Kills 3 Palestinians, Injures One In Jenin

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, March 20 (KUNA) -- Three Palestinians were killed and another injured in Israeli occupation drone bombings on Jenin on Wednesday evening, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The latest casualties came when the Israeli occupation drone attacks targeted two Palestinian vehicles on the outskirts of Jenin, said the ministry in a press statement.

Meanwhile, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its medical teams had transported the bodies of three Palestinians who were killed in the drone attack to Jenin Governmental Hospital.

Over 31,800 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza, and more than 74,000 others injured since the Israeli occupation launched its aggression on the territory on October 7, 2023. (end)

