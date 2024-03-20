Amman Stock Exchange Participates In Gender Equality In Capital Markets Training

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- The Amman Stock Exchange (ASE) participated in a training programme on gender equality in capital In cooperation with the Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.According to a statement issued Wednesday, the ASE stressed the importance of this training in shedding light on gender equality as it is one of the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.The training aimed to build an understanding of gender equality and identify global principles and local requirements that can guide participants as they embark on their journey to promote gender equality and build awareness of sustainable finance.Women comprise 43 per cent of the total number of employees in the Stock Exchange in 2023. Women held 42 per cent of the total supervisory positions in the Stock Exchange.