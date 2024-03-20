King, Crown Prince Receive Cables On 56Th Al Karamah Battle Anniversary

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II has received cables from senior officials and officers on the occasion of the 56th anniversary of Al Karamah Battle, which falls on 21 March.According to a royal court statement, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II received similar cables on the occasion.

