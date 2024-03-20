King Attends Iftar Hosted At Army Command

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II, the Supreme Commander of the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army, on Wednesday attended an iftar hosted by the General Command of JAF.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty, who was accompanied by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, expressed appreciation of all army and security agencies personnel, commending their dedication and sense of duty.Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Public Security Directorate Director Maj. Gen. Obeidallah Maaytah, and a number of army and security agencies personnel attended the iftar.The King and the attendees also performed the maghreb prayer.