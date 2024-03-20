Jordan, France Foreign Ministers Talk Israeli War On Gaza, Relief Efforts

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 20, (Petra) -- Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne Wednesday discussed efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid.The two ministers discussed over the phone the deteriorating conditions in Gaza amid an unabating Israeli war that hinders the delivery of sufficient aid to the besieged enclave.Safadi said, "It is not possible to adequately deliver aid and meet the needs of more than two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip facing famine without stopping the aggression, lifting all restrictions on the introduction and distribution of aid and allowing international organisations to carry out their humanitarian role."The top ministers agreed that Jordan and France would continue to work together to reach an immediate ceasefire and to cooperate in bringing in humanitarian aid, including through airdrops.They agreed that there is no alternative to opening all land crossings to meet the Strip's humanitarian needs.Safadi and Sejourne stressed that realising the two-state solution is the only way to ensure regional security and peace.