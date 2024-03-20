Everything Zakat Fund Collects Goes To Underprivileged, Needy, Says Awqaf Minister

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar. 20 (Petra) -- Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Chairman of the Zakat Fund, Mohammad Khalaileh, said that all the money raised by the fund is distributed to the underprivileged and needy; none of it is used for other or administrative costs because these are covered by the state's general budget.At the opening of a charity meeting hosted by the Zakat Fund in the Wadi Al-Seer area on Wednesday, he also mentioned that the fund collects Zakat al-Mal and invests the money received from endowment programs to pay salaries to over 5,000 families each month and run programs that include charity meetings, emergency relief, in-kind assistance, rehabilitation initiatives, and the project for female prisoners.He said, "We are accustomed to meeting in such charity gatherings throughout the country, to embody the meaning of social solidarity that our true religion has urged us to do, and our national duty has made it obligatory upon us, and our Hashemite leadership has directed us to it." He emphasized that Jordan is among the few nations in the world with a Zakat Fund that is mandated by law to gather Zakat in accordance with the directives of our faith in order to promote social cohesiveness and unity.Noting that 150 families in Wadi Al-Seer receive monthly salaries from the Zakat Fund and that 50 orphans receive orphan sponsorships from the fund, Khalaileh announced the distribution of 500 vouchers worth JD30, 300 food parcels to underprivileged and needy families, and cash assistance to 50 orphans and 50 students at a rate of JD100 each.The Makassed Charitable Hospital hosted a free medical day that was inaugurated by the Minister of Awqaf and offered Wadi Al-Seer residents access to a variety of medical specializations.