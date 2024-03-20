Israel Killed 11 Gazans In Latest Massacre

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, Mar.20 (Petra) - Israel killed 11 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip after its occupation army bombed a number of areas in the coastal enclave.
According to Palestinian medical sources, 3 Palestinians were killed and 10 others were injured after Israeli drone shelled civilians at Hamoudeh Junction, east of Jabalia, in the northern Gaza.
Additionally, Israeli shelling killed 6 Palestinians and injured others on a house east of Rafah, in the south of Gaza, while 2 Palestinians were martyred west of Gaza.
