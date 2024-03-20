NVIDIA Blackwell AI Chips Ignite Enthusiastic Responses From Industry Influencers

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) NVIDIA Corp has unveiled Blackwell architecture-based artificial intelligence (AI) chips, named as the GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip, at the GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2024. This new generation GPU is expected to offer a profoundly more powerful and energy-efficient computing solution and is designed to enhance the real-time generative AI capabilities significantly, influencing a broad spectrum of industries. This has sparked extensive discussions and generated a widespread range of responses from influencers within the AI industry in the third week of March, reveals the Social Media Analytics Platform of GlobalData , a leading data and analytics company.

Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData, comments: "Influencers appreciated the Blackwell GPU design advancements that promote energy-efficient processing, enhanced security, and reliability. They consider it as a game-changer for the AI industry, offering a substantial performance boost, efficient deep learning, and scalability for complex AI models. Influencers are optimistic that Blackwell GPUs will power the next generation of AI technology, thereby establishing NVIDIA as the forefront leader in the AI market."

Below are a few popular influencer opinions captured by GlobalData's Social Media Analytics Platform:

1. Tom Warren, Senior Editor at The Verge :

"Nvidia has just announced Blackwell, its next-generation GPUs for AI. The Nvidia GB200 Grace Blackwell Superchip offers up to 30 times performance increase for LLM inference workloads and can scale to AI models with up to 10 trillion parameters"

2. Gary Black, Managing Partner at The Future Fund LLC:

"$NVDA -1.7% after hours is classic sell the news. Jensen Huang's GTC keynote address and unveil of NVDA's new flagship AI chip, the Blackwell B200 GPU, which can perform up to 30 times faster than its previous flagship H100 chip, was nothing short of amazing. $NVDA +79% YTD vs NDX +7%."

3. Ryan Shrout, President at Signal65:

"Jensen is KILLING it on stage at #GTC2024 today, announcing Blackwell and making his case for @nvidia continuing to lead this AI compute race. Laughing, smiling, informative; clearly a man who is confident. The hardware is unrivaled. And the fact that he's filling arenas for tech keynotes tells me the industry still believes."

4. Beth Kindig, Lead Tech Analyst at I/O Fund:

"Nvidia $NVDA unveiled its next-gen Blackwell AI chips at GTC, with the new chips set to ship later this year B200 and GB200 offer a significant performance upgrade from its Hopper architecture -- its H100 and H200."

5. Maribel Lopez, Founder and Principal Analyst at Lopez Research:

"Other than being "big" I love the Reliability Engine (RAS) that @NVIDIA is offering with Blackwell platform. Systems fail which shuts down models and training. Also there are secure #ai features to encrypt in transmission and offer a trusted engine environment. #gtc24 #GPU"

For more information

To gain access to our latest press releases: GlobalData Media Centre

Analysts available for comment. Please contact the GlobalData Press Office:

EMEA & Americas: +44 (0)207 832 4399

Asia-Pacific: +91 40 6616 6809

Email: ...

Notes to Editors



Quotes are provided by Smitarani Tripathy, Social Media Analyst at GlobalData

The information is based on GlobalData Social Media Analytics Platform, which tracks most relevant activity among the selected Influencers on 'X' platform and selected Reddit channels This press release was written using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis conducted by GlobalData's team of industry experts

About GlobalData

4,000 of the world's largest companies, including over 70% of FTSE 100 and 60% of Fortune 100 companies, make more timely and better business decisions thanks to GlobalData's unique data, expert analysis and innovative solutions, all in one platform. GlobalData's mission is to help our clients decode the future to be more successful and innovative across a range of industries, including the healthcare, consumer, retail, financial, technology and professional services sectors.