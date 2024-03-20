Cannabis Stock News Bite - Pot Stock Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (Nasdaq: CGC) On The Run Again

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Cannabis stock news bite - Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED ) (Nasdaq: CGC ) is back on the run today after a brief pause from Monday's strong rally. The stock is trading at $4.4150,gaining 0.5850 or 15.2742% in US markets. The stock is trading at $5.99, up 0.81 or 15.64% on the TSX.

Cannabis stocks have seen a big rally following US VP Harris urging the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to reschedule marijuana as a lower-risk drug. Retail investors are betting on a better year for pot stocks this election year. How long this momentum will last will depend on the buzz from the White House or DEA.

Canopy Growth's most recent product update was last month, reporting the introduction of five new pre-roll products across the Company's adult-use cannabis portfolio from brands 7ACRES and Hiway.

"Forging ahead with our commitment to innovation, we're excited to offer new pre-roll offerings that meet consumers across a range of occasions and price points," said Dave Paterson, President, Canada, Canopy Growth. "With convenience and enjoyment in mind, our new 7ACRES Smooth Burners offer a high-quality pre-roll with a unique filter design enabling a smooth and slow session, while our new Hiway Water Hash Infused pre-rolls provide consumers a premium experience in a value package."

