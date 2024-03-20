LS Polls: Two Candidates In Rajasthan File Nominations On Day 1

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 20 (IANS) Two candidates in Rajasthan filed their nominations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Day 1 of the process for the first phase of elections to 12 seats in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that on the first day, one candidate each filed their nominations for the Jaipur and Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha constituencies.

While Independent candidate Shashank submitted his nomination papers for the Jaipur Lok Sabha constituency, Aditya Prakash Sharma from the Right to Recall Party filed papers for the Jaipur Rural seat.

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections is March 27.