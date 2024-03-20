Andersen Global Bolsters Presence In China

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Andersen Global has further strengthened its platform in China through a Collaboration Agreement with Zhonghua Huyin Certified Tax Agents Limited and Shanghai Zhonghua Enterprise Management Consulting Co. Ltd. (collectively referred as Zhonghua) in Shanghai.

Led by managing partner Mark Zhu, Zhonghua offers both full-service tax capabilities and M&A services. The firm's tax services include tax compliance, advisory, transfer pricing, and international tax, while its M&A capabilities include financial and tax due diligence, valuation and deal advisory. The firm's team operates out of its office in Shanghai and provides customized solutions to clients including domestic and international public companies, large-scale, state-owned enterprises (SOEs), foreign-invested enterprises (FIEs), and private-owned enterprises (POEs).

“Our firm leverages its extensive knowledge of the market to provide clients with customized, best-in-class solutions,” Mark said.“Collaborating with Andersen Global provides an ideal opportunity to expand our global resources and further drive our competitive edge in the market.”

Global chairman and CEO of Andersen Mark L. Vorsatz said,“Our organization continues to focus our expansion efforts on this important market and their addition builds upon our existing platform in the region. We look forward to our collaboration with Mark and his high-caliber team of experienced professionals.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax, legal, and valuation professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 15,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 425 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

