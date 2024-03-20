Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Announces The Establishment Of Presence In Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), UAE

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--India's leading law firm, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (CAM) announced today the establishment of its presence in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates ( UAE ).

Mr. Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner, CAM said, “Our establishment of presence in the UAE is a part of the Firm's larger strategic view of global practice and the UAE as a thriving hub for global business. It shows our commitment to the region and its prospects for collaboration. The UAE and Abu Dhabi specifically is a key focus for us with immense potential and growth opportunities. Particularly in view of the increasing co-operation between India and UAE. We have received our commercial license to establish a presence in ADGM. This move would assist the Firm's domestic and international clientele.”

Mr. Arvind Ramamurthy, Chief of Market Development at ADGM said, “We extend our congratulations to Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas on receiving their commercial licence and welcome them into ADGM's vibrant community. ADGM has consistently led in fostering a comprehensive ecosystem, boasting several prestigious law firms and consultancies from across the world within its international financial centre. As a leading law firm in India, CAM's global reputation, expertise and commitment to excellence will contribute to ADGM's ecosystem by further enhancing the depth and breadth of legal services available within the UAE and beyond.”

ADGM is the international financial centre of the UAE's capital city, Abu Dhabi. It is one of the largest financial districts in the world with a diverse range of businesses.

CAM Middle East will have its office premises in the ADGM at Al Sila Tower, Abu Dhabi Global Market Square, Al Maryah Island, Abu Dhabi, UAE. It will be led by a team of senior professionals including some who are in the process of relocating from India and others who are based in the region already.

With this announcement, CAM will have six offices in India and three international offices in IFSC (GIFT City), Singapore and now ADGM.

About Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

CAM is India's leading law firm with over 850 associates and 180 Partners. CAM advises a large and diverse set of clients, including commercial enterprises, financial institutions, private equity, start-ups, government and regulatory bodies.

