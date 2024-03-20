Arab-Brazilian Chamber Joins BRAEXP Export Platform

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – As the Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) joins the Brasil Exportação (BRAEXP) platform, Brazilian companies interested in doing business with the Arab countries now have access to a variety of services to support exports to the region. The platform operated by the Brazilian Trade and Investment Promotion Agency (ApexBrasil) gathers information and foreign trade solutions in a digital environment, from market studies to logistics support for companies.

The platform brings together export services for all destinations, but the ABCC offers solutions focused on trade with Arab countries like document certification, international consulting, support to get halal certified, participation in trade promotion events in the Arab and Muslim world, digital execution of the customs process, and others.

ApexBrasil's BRAEXP Manage Juarez Leal stresses the importance of this participation.“The extensive knowledge of the ABCC on how to do business in the Arab countries will certainly boost trade connections with potential buyers by means of the services provided on the platform, besides guiding Brazilian companies on the requirements and conditions for each market,” he says.

ABCC Secretary-General & CEO Tamer Mansour also stresses how relevant this partnership is.“The ABCC sees that this partnership is very important to provide more opportunities for exporting companies to do business with the Arab country with even more agility and reliability,” he says. ABCC members can also use the platform features to simplify and leverage their sales.

Registration is free, and over 500 services are offered by 100 active providers comprising countries from five continents. The initiative is the result of cooperation between Brazil's and the United Kingdom's government and is the brainchild of the Brazil's Ministry of Development, Industry, Trade and Services in partnership with the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Brazilian Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises (Sebrae), industry group CNI, and National Confederation of Agriculture (CNA).

