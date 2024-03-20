Innovation Rate In Brazilian Companies Is 68.1%

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – In 2022, out of the 9,584 Brazilian extractive and transformative companies with 100 or more employees, 68.1% introduced some new or substantially improved product and/or incorporated some new business or enhanced business process.

The year-on-year comparation saw a decrease of 2.4 percentual points (70.5%), fresh data from statistics agency IBGE reported on Wednesday (20) shows.

Thirty-three percent of the companies innovated both in products and in business process, down from 2021 (37.8%). But IBGE stresses that when looking at the data on processes and products separately, the 2022 percentage increase from a year earlier.

“However, it's interesting to notice the relative increase in the percentage of companies that innovated only in business process (20.9%) and only in product (14.2%) compared to the previous year, when 20% and 12.7% respectively innovated in these categories in 2021.”

The most innovative industries in product of business process in 2022 were machinery and equipment manufacturing (89.33%), computer equipment and electronic and optical product manufacturing (87.5%), chemical production (87.4%), and electric machinery, and electrical machinery, appliance and material manufacturing (86.6%).

Research

In 2022, 34.4% of the industrial firms with 100 persons employed or more invested BRL 36.9 billion (USD 7.3 billion) in internal research and development (R&D) activities. Industries where over half of the companies invested in these were chemical and pharmaceutical product manufacturers (67%), chemical manufacturers (64.8%), computer equipment and electronic and optical product manufacturers (60.2%), machinery and equipment manufacturers (51.7%), various product manufacturers (50.6%).

