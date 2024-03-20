(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Almost 25 Thousand Ticos Have Signed a Petition to Stop Condominiums in Manuel Antonio ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 20, 2024Almost 25 Thousand Ticos Have Signed a Petition to Stop Condominiums in Manuel Antonio

There are administrative orders issued by SINAC, where the development is requested to stop the works and not use machinery, but the works continue, according to an environmental lawyer

By TCRN STAFF March 19, 2024

Since June of last year, almost 25,000 Costa Ricans have signed a petition to try to stop the construction of a new condominium in the forests of Manuel Antonio estate development by Manuel Antonio Islands would not only affect the scenic beauty of the place, but would also put endangered species such as the squirrel monkey and the scarlet macaw at risk, according to the Corcovado Foundation. The condominium would also involve the felling of trees in a protected area .

“The construction process alone will cause immense damage to the ecosystem, including soil erosion and destruction of habitat for many animals. Furthermore, this development will have serious consequences for local communities who depend on ecotourism as their main source of income. The loss of such an important natural attraction will lead to economic decline and loss of jobs in the region,” indicates the petition promoted by the Corcovado Foundation.

The condominium is a 16-story tower that will generate a landscape impact and affect species this issue, lawyer WálterBrenes indicated that he has personally filed a criminal proceeding, an action in the Contentious Administrative Court and an Amparo Appeal against the project.

“A criminal complaint was filed for illegal use of forest resources and an administrative dispute was also filed because they are seeking the annulment of the viability, environmental license and permits granted to Manuel Antonio Islands for invading a forest area (...) In Regarding the appeal for protection, we are waiting for Chamber IV to know the result regarding the delivery of the environmental permits granted because Minae and SINAC have denied access to the alleged tree felling permits,” Brenessaid.

In fact, there are administrative orders issued by SINAC, where the development is requested to stop the works and not use machinery, but the works continue, according to the environmental lawyer.

The Environmental Technical Secretariat (Setena) gave environmental viability to this condominium tower in 2022, but the work was subsequently stopped and has been reactivated for some time Antonio Islands is the developer behind the project.

