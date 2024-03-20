(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); Agricultural Sector MSMEs Will be Able to Access Funds of Up to US$20,000 for Their Projects in Costa Rica ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



March 20, 2024Agricultural Sector MSMEs Will be Able to Access Funds of Up to US$20,000 for Their Projects in Costa Rica

Agricultural sector represents 18% of Costa Rican exports. It is also estimated that it provides employment to more than 500 thousand people in the country

Formal Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the agricultural and agro-industrial sector , and service companies dedicated to covering these areas, will be able to access up to $20 thousand of seed capital and technical assistance for the execution of projects that seek to innovate through of the adoption of technology in its processes, products and/or services.

The above thanks to Cultiva+, a public contest promoted by the Costa Rica Foundation – United States of America for Cooperation (CRUSA) and the Promoter of Foreign Trade of Costa Rica (PROCOMER), with the aim of promoting innovation and modernization of both Costa Rican sectors, in order to increase their productivity and access to international markets .

“Through the CRUSA seed capital Fund we provide access to non-refundable financing to the agricultural sector to contribute to the technological transformation so that it adapts to the new needs of consumers and has better tools to confront climate change. Innovation is essential so that agricultural producers and the value chain can contribute to the construction of a more prosperous, sustainable and inclusive Costa Rica,” stressed Flora Montealegre, executive director of the CRUSA Foundation.

For the 2024 Edition of Cultiva+, 50 places were made available for beneficiary companies. The quotas, the maximum amount of non-refundable funds to be granted per project (which range from $13,000 to $20,000) and the compensation to be contributed, are determined according to the category of participation, among which the following stand out: development of services and technology available of the agricultural sector, digital transformation in productive and organized groups, generational integration and productive agro-innovation.

“For companies of various sizes in the agricultural sector to transform their exportable offering and thus gain access to multiple advantages in the future, it is necessary to migrate to a more competitive model adapted to current market demands such as innovation and sustainability. For this reason, we promote this type of initiatives, with the aim of helping them position themselves in multiple markets with high quality standards and with better opportunities for their products and/or services,” commented Laura López, General Manager of PROCOMER.

The agricultural sector represents 18% of Costa Rican exports and is estimated to provide employment to more than 500 thousand people in the country, in addition to being the main source of employment outside the Greater Metropolitan Area (GAM).

People or companies interested in participating in this edition of Cultiva+ should visit the page to know the bases of the contest and its requirements. Interested parties have time to participate until April 5 at 2:00 p.m.-