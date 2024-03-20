Bitcoin And Ethereum Seek Support

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market correction continues to deepen, although there have been some signs of stabilisation since the start of the day on Wednesday. The decline has continued for a whole week, reducing the market cap by almost 15%. The total cap was down to $2.28 trillion on Wednesday morning, rising to $2.35 trillion (-2.5% in 24 hours) by the start of active trading in Europe.
