UK Inflation Sets Up A Marathon For Boe

(MENAFN- FxPro)
UK inflation has come in slightly weaker than expected, but this does not significantly bring the rate cut date any nearer.
MENAFN20032024000156011031ID1108001976
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.