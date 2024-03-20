Public Delisting Acquisition Offer To The Shareholders Of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

EQS-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Offer/Delisting

20.03.2024 / 12:31 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MUNICH, 20 March 2024

Public Delisting Acquisition Offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Telefónica Local Services GmbH ('Bidder'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telefónica, S.A. with registered office in Madrid/Spain, today submitted a public Delisting Acquisition Offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for the acquisition of all shares not directly held by the Bidder (ISIN DE000A1J5RX9) against payment of a consideration of EUR 2.35 per share ('Delisting Acquisition Offer'). The offer document for the Delisting Acquisition Offer published today is available on the Bidder's website at

The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG will comprehensively review the offer document and publish a reasoned statement on the Delisting Acquisition Offer following their evaluation in accordance with the statutory provisions.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG already published on 7 March 2024 that it has signed a Delisting Agreement with the Bidder. Based on this Delisting Agreement, Telefónica Deutschland will apply for revocation of the admission of Telefónica Deutschland shares to the regulated market (so-called Delisting) in due course after today's publication of the public Delisting Acquisition Offer by the Bidder.





Further information

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG

Investor Relations

Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50

80992 München





Christian Kern, Director Investor Relations; (m) +49 179 9000 208

Marion Polzer, CIRO, Head of Investor Relations; (m) +49 176 7290 1221

Eugen Albrecht, CIRO, Senior Investor Relations Officer; (m) +49 176 3147 5260

(t) +49 89 2442 1010

...





