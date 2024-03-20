|
Public Delisting Acquisition Offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
MUNICH, 20 March 2024
Public Delisting Acquisition Offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Telefónica Local Services GmbH ('Bidder'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telefónica, S.A. with registered office in Madrid/Spain, today submitted a public Delisting Acquisition Offer to the shareholders of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG for the acquisition of all shares not directly held by the Bidder (ISIN DE000A1J5RX9) against payment of a consideration of EUR 2.35 per share ('Delisting Acquisition Offer'). The offer document for the Delisting Acquisition Offer published today is available on the Bidder's website at
The Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG will comprehensively review the offer document and publish a reasoned statement on the Delisting Acquisition Offer following their evaluation in accordance with the statutory provisions.
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG already published on 7 March 2024 that it has signed a Delisting Agreement with the Bidder. Based on this Delisting Agreement, Telefónica Deutschland will apply for revocation of the admission of Telefónica Deutschland shares to the regulated market (so-called Delisting) in due course after today's publication of the public Delisting Acquisition Offer by the Bidder.
