Pareto Securities: CEO Lutz Weiler Hands Over Management At Pareto Securities Germany To Christian Czaya (News With Additional Features)

Pareto Securities: CEO Lutz Weiler hands over management at Pareto Securities Germany to Christian Czaya Frankfurt, 20.03.2024. Pareto Securities, international investment bank and long-standing partner of SMEs, announces the planned handover in the management at Pareto Securities Germany. Lutz Weiler (65), who has headed Pareto Securities Germany as CEO since 2018, will leave the company at his own request on April 30, 2024. His successor will be Christian Czaya (55), currently Head of Fixed Income Sales Germany at Pareto Securities Germany. Christian Jomaas, CEO of Pareto Securities AS: "Lutz Weiler has an impressive career in investment banking spanning almost 40 years. He successfully founded and built equinet Bank as CEO for 20 years from 1998. Following the merger of equinet with Pareto Securities, he and his team have succeeded in continuously strengthening our presence in Germany. In particular, our Nordic Bond product is now very well established in the German market as an attractive financing alternative. We would like to thank Lutz Weiler for his exceptional leadership and his contribution to the success of Pareto Securities. Christian Czaya, an investment banking expert who has been with Pareto Securities for several years, will now take over the management." Christian Czaya is an experienced financial expert with extensive experience in investment banking and at Pareto Securities. He started his career at Commerzbank, followed by many years in the sales department at Merrill Lynch, before joining Commerzbank again as Head of Sales. Thereafter, he worked for IKB for more than 10 years as Head of Sales. Since 2021, Mr. Czaya has been responsible for the sales department at Pareto's German branch. His extensive industry knowledge and management experience make him a suitable candidate for the position of CEO of Pareto Securities Germany. As part of the Norwegian Pareto Group and a one-stop provider, Pareto Securities Germany offers a comprehensive range of financing solutions for SMEs, including Nordic bonds, equities, project finance and M&A advisory services. With its global network of investors built over 30 years, served from 12 global offices, Pareto Securities offers alternative financing solutions and investment opportunities through more than 250 primary transactions per year.

About Pareto Securities

Founded in 1986, Pareto Securities is headquartered in Norway and has offices in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Germany, the UK, Switzerland, the US, Singapore, and Australia. Pareto Securities has a leading position in the Nordic financial markets and a strong international presence. Pareto Securities offers a wide range of financial services, including equity and fixed income brokerage, equity, debt and project finance, and advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring.



Contact: Press contact: Pareto Securities AS cometis AG Frankfurt Branch Claudius Krause Gräfstr. 97 Tel.: +49 (611) 20 58 55-0 60487 Frankfurt Fax: +49 (611) 20 58 55-66 Tel.: +49 (69) 58997-0 E-Mail: ... E-Mail:

