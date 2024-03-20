               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
The Platform Group Closes Acquisition Of Stake In Mister Spex SE


3/20/2024 2:17:00 PM

The Platform Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
The Platform Group closes acquisition of stake in Mister Spex SE
20.03.2024
The Platform Group closes acquisition of stake in Mister Spex SE

Düsseldorf, 20
 March 2024. The Platform Group AG (ISIN DE000A200QEFA1 , „TPG“), a leading software company for platform solutions, informed Mister Spex SE today that it now directly holds approximately 7.6% of the shares in the company. The acquisition of 2,656,000 shares in Mister Spex SE, Berlin (ISIN DE000A3CSAE2) has thus been completed.

The Platform Group AG:

The Platform Group AG is a software company that is active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions. Its customers include both B2B and B2C customers in sectors such as furniture retail, machinery retail, dental technology, car platforms, and luxury fashion. The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees. Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020. In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected.

