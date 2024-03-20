EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Statement

Full Statement provided to Reuters rumours earlier today

20.03.2024 / 15:02 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Vienna, 20 March 2024. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has diligently verified the compliance of the Strabag transaction with all applicable sanctions, prior to signing and announcing the transaction in December 2023. In recent weeks, RBI has briefed all relevant authorities, including the US Treasury and OFAC, on the details of the Strabag deal. Furthermore, it was acknowledged that there is no US nexus to this transaction. It goes without saying that RBI will not proceed with any deal which would be in breach of sanctions, or expose RBI to the risk of sanctions.







For further information please contact:



John P. Carlson, CFA

Head of Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

...

phone +43 1 71 707 2089







20.03.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Am Stadtpark 9 A-1030 Vienna Austria Phone: +43-1-71707-2089 Fax: +43-1-71707-2138 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: AT0000606306 WKN: A0D9SU Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 1863449



End of News EQS News Service