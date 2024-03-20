|
EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Statement
Vienna, 20 March 2024. Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has diligently verified the compliance of the Strabag transaction with all applicable sanctions, prior to signing and announcing the transaction in December 2023. In recent weeks, RBI has briefed all relevant authorities, including the US Treasury and OFAC, on the details of the Strabag deal. Furthermore, it was acknowledged that there is no US nexus to this transaction. It goes without saying that RBI will not proceed with any deal which would be in breach of sanctions, or expose RBI to the risk of sanctions.
Full Statement provided to Reuters rumours earlier today
